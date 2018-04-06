

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France, part of Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK), said Friday that it expects to operate 70% of its flights during Saturday's strike.



The airline said it plans to operate 75% of its long-haul flights; 65% of its medium-haul flights on departure to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle; 70% of its short-haul flights, on departure to and from Paris-Orly and French provinces.



In view of a percentage of staff on strike, subject to the Diard law and expected to work on 7 April 2018, estimated at 34% of pilots; 26,2% of cabin crew; 18,7% of ground staff.



Air France recommends its customers with a flight reservation on 7 April to postpone their trip.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX