Rheumatoid Arthritis Pricing, Reimbursement & Market Access 2018 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Russia, China, India

Report Details

This report provides analysis and evaluation of the current and potential economic burden of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) in the major regions of the world comprising North America, Europe (EU5), Asia-Pacific and BRIC markets. The report also outlines the historical and current healthcare status for the selected markets with respect to the expenditures and the health system that govern medical access. With the increased competition in the RA market resulting from the biosimilar race and new biologic entrants such as the JAK inhibitors and IL-6 inhibitors, payers now have the leverage to enact on the cost-containment of the drug category that has been experiencing high unit cost increases year after year. The blockbuster drugs of the anti-TNF category such as, Humira and Enbrel along with Remicade have been the market leaders in RA treatment since their launch however the rising biosimilars especially to Remicade and Enbrel are posing threats to their global market shares.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new report you find 333-page report you will receive 53 tables and 88 figures

The 333-page report provides clear detailed insight into the Rheumatoid Arthritis Pricing, Reimbursement & Market Access. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

• Provides a briefhistory of rheumatoid arthritis, treatment options, marketed drugs and pipeline products.

• Discusses the global pricing & reimbursement for therapeutic drugs,factors affecting pricing & reimbursement, price negotiations & discounts and reimbursement policies.

• DiscussesHealth Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), Economic Value Planning, Cost-Effectiveness analysisas well as patent expiry and effects on pricing.

• DiscussesHealth Technology Assessment (HTA)in market access, key benefits of HTA, HTA regulatory agencies.

• Discusses thehealthcare system, healthcare expenditure, key formularies, role of pharmacists, regulatory & approval process, pricing & reimbursement process, HTA, cost of rheumatoid arthritis treatment and payer insight, of these national markets:

• The US

• Canada

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• Australia

• Brazil

• Russia

• India

• China

• Discussesparallel importin the US and Europe

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Rheumatoid Arthritis Pricing, Reimbursement & Market Access.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Pricing, Reimbursement & Market Access 2018: US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Russia, China, India.

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

