Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest price point optimization study on the corporate insurance industry. A significant player in the corporate insurance sector wanted to enhance productivity through better pricing decisions and set the most suitable rate for each customer to increase revenue within constraints.

According to the price optimization experts at Quantzig, "Price optimization can distinguish different customer needs and profiles and formulate sophisticated approaches that recognize the need for pricing decisions."

Major players in the corporate insurance industry are progressively concentrating on boosting top-line sales while strengthening their bottom-line profitability. But, there are many challenges in the way of the corporate insurance firms. All the challenges are not within the industry's control such as disaster losses and rising interest rates. But the insurers efficiently adjust to the changing conditions both operationally and strategically, to distinguish themselves in the market.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to get a complete view of customer decisions and find new strategies that would help them recover their decision-making capability. The client was able to assess the trade-off between challenging objectives and implement individual customer decisions to meet the business goals.

This price optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Reduce the overall prices and restore the profile of its customers

Introduce differential pricing based on customer risks

This price optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Keeping track of the price performance and recommending a price

Developing promotional strategies by forecasting the demand for the services rendered

