Latin American-focussed upstream oil and gas company Echo Energy announced the mobilisation of the rig for a three-well workover campaign at the company's Fracción D asset, onshore Argentina, on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said the Quintana-01 rig, on contract to Compañía General de Combustibles - the company's Argentinian partner - had been mobilised from the west of the Austral basin and would travel approximately 250 km by road to Fracción D in the east of the Austral basin. Mobilisation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...