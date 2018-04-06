sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,25 Euro		-0,40
-2,73 %
WKN: 911933 ISIN: GB0002259116 Ticker-Symbol: GPL 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,90
15,30
16:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC
GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC14,25-2,73 %