Rublix Announces Partnership with QUOINE

Rublix is the Creator of 'Hedge' a Decentralized Application (DApp) for Traders

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / Rublix, a developer of finance-related blockchain innovations, is announcing a partnership with QUOINE. On April 6, the cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform listed the Rublix token (Crypto: RBLX) and is working with Rublix to explore future API integration of the Hedge decentralized application (DApp) into their QRYPTOS trading platform. Singapore-based Rublix is a privately-funded venture and did not hold an initial coin offering (ICO).

RBLX Listing on QRYPTOS

QRYPTOS is the fastest growing token-exchange platform. It is operated by QUOINE, the first leading global fintech company to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA) with offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam.

"This exchange listing will allow us to reach new audiences, scale our development team and continue to bring innovative products to the blockchain space," says David Waslen, Co-Founder and CEO of Rublix. "We took a creative approach and did not conduct an initial coin offering for Rublix, so this is a meaningful event for us and our growing community. We look forward to working closely with QUOINE."

Rublix is developing blockchain innovations that help traders enhance their skills and confidence by utilizing their suite of DApps and learning from trustworthy sources. The Hedge DApp is powered by smart contracts, and users can leverage RBLX tokens to incentivize verified trading experts who provide accurate predictions and other high-quality content.

QRYPTOS is QUOINE's fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform launched in June 2017. QRYPTOS features top class security, robust API, crisp trades and powerful analytic tools to optimize RBLX token holders' experience trading on the platform.

Rublix Hedge DApp and Hybrid Consensus Model

The Hedge DApp is a blockchain-powered platform where talented traders are rewarded RBLX tokens from their followers. "Whether it be short-term trading predictions or long-term investment strategies, top contributors can gain an engaged audience," says Co-Founder of Rublix, Peter Danihel. "As an investor or trader, you can learn from thought leaders who are incentivized to provide insights about trading as well as the emerging crypto space."

An executed Ethereum-based smart contract affects the traders reputation, ranking and RBLX earnings. The RBLX tokens are only awarded if the trader provides a correct Blueprint (prediction). Otherwise, the tokens are refunded to the audience. The protocol is designed to reduce misinformation; cut through the noise; and elevate the best possible information so that traders can make sound investment decisions. Hedge enables traders to obtain real-time market analysis, investing strategies and price predictions.

Rublix's hybrid consensus model combines the proof-of-authority (POA) and proof-of-stake (POS) models. "The proof-of-authority model provides one of the highest levels of scalability and security," says Danihel. "All validators will stake RBLX tokens, adhering to the proof-of-stake model as well."

The innovative consensus model achieves the following:

Lower transaction costs

Facilitates micro transactions

Scalability and energy efficiency

Security

The Rublix whitepaper can be found on GitHub.

