First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.: First Choice Healthcare Solutions to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: FCHS) ("First Choice" or the "Company"), a fully integrated, non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare delivery platform providing a full life cycle of of orthopedic and spine care for patients through diagnosis, treatment and recovery, today announced that Chris Romandetti, President and CEO of First Choice, will present at The MicroCap Conference to be held at the Essex House in New York City on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00 AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

For more information about The MicroCap Conference and registration, please go to www.microcapconf.com or contact Tony Yu, CEO at tony@microcapconf.com.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) is implementing a defined growth strategy aimed at expanding its network of non-physician-owned medical centers of excellence, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopedics, Spine Surgery, Interventional Pain Management, Physical Therapy and other ancillary and diagnostic services in key expansion markets throughout the U.S. Serving Florida's Space Coast, the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 100,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center. For more information, please visit www.myfchs.com, www.myfcmg.com, www.thebackcenter.net and www.cranecreeksurgerycenter.com.

