Advantego Corporation and Badu Networks, Inc. Expand Relationship

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / Advantego Corporation (OTC PINK: ADGO) today announced that it is expanding its existing purchase and licensing agreements with Badu Networks, Inc. of Irvine, CA due to larger than expected demand in the marketplace for Advantego's enterprise software.

"This new agreement solidifies our expanding effort to deliver our digital signage service 'Advantego.TV' as a private label product and service to our larger customers," according to Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson.

Advantego currently utilizes the Badu Networks "PixelFlik" product for content delivery as part of its digital signage service which was introduced last year as a private label product - "eLobby" - to the Assured Performance Network of certified automobile collision repair shops. The new agreement calls for a longer-term contract as it relates to pricing, licensing, data storage and support. Advantego is now delivering digital signage controllers to the more than 2,000 Assured Performance Networks shops nationwide.

In the newly-signed agreement, Badu Networks will additionally make available to Advantego and its clients two of its other proprietary software products: data synchronization and its patented payment method software.

"These two additional products will expand our library of technology as we continue to design, develop and implement digital communication and enterprise software products and services," summarized Ferguson.

ABOUT BADU NETWORKS, INC.

Badu Networks has demonstrated expertise in Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) optimization to improve traffic throughput when Wi-Fi and Cloud network conditions, for example, are less than ideal, as in the high "jitter" environment commonly found in wireless networks.

ABOUT ADVANTEGO CORPORATION

Advantego Corporation designs, develops and implements digital communications and intelligent software solutions as specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). The Company's products and services are managed through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Advantego Technologies Inc., which leverages its proprietary Intelligent Solutions Platform to provide services to customers across many different verticals. The platform combines customers' internal systems and external data sources and integrates emerging third-party technologies to provide comprehensive, managed services that significantly enhance internal operations and marketing efficiency. The elite, custom business solutions are available to large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operators as all-inclusive, managed bundled services. The Company also offers a variety of stand-alone products specific to targeted industries. Website: www.advantego.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act. As a general matter, forward-looking statements may reflect our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business.

These statements may be identified using forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "believes," "outlook" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance, current plans, estimates, expectations and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. The inclusion of this forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future and economic trends.

GREG McANDREWS & ASSOCIATES

Gregory A. McAndrews

(310) 804-7037

mcandrews_pr@hotmail.com

SOURCE: Advantego Corporation