Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP") announced today that Ambassador Louis B. Susman has joined the Firm as a Senior Advisor. Ambassador Susman will provide strategic guidance as the Firm continues to expand and enhance its businesses, particularly in the Midwest and London. He will be based in Chicago, where the Firm recently opened an office led by Partner Brennan Smith.

Ambassador Susman has had a distinguished career in both the private and public sectors. A former lawyer and investment banker, he served as an advisor to several presidents, including Presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, and was the U.S. Ambassador to the Court of St. James's from 2009 to 2013. From 2012 to 2017, he served as a member of the Secretary of State's Foreign Affairs Policy Board. Prior to his appointment by President Obama in 2009, Ambassador Susman was Vice Chairman of Citigroup Corporate and Investment Banking and a member of the Citigroup International Advisory Board. He joined Salomon Brothers in 1989 and prior to that practiced law for 27 years.

Robert Steel, Partner and Chief Executive Officer at Perella Weinberg Partners, said, "With a long and varied career that has taken him across the United States and Europe, Ambassador Susman has a breadth and depth of experience that is second to none. He is a highly-respected businessman and senior statesman, with a wealth of relationships and experiences cultivated throughout his career. His advice will be invaluable as we look to increase our presence in the Midwest/Chicago and London markets, while continuing to deliver distinctive solutions to our clients."

Ambassador Susman commented, "I have known Bob, Brennan and several members of PWP for many years. I look forward to lending my domestic and international perspective to the team with the aim of expanding the Firm's presence across the U.S. and Europe."

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading independent, client-focused financial services firm providing advisory, asset management and energy securities research, underwriting and trading services to a broad, global client base, including corporations, institutions and governments. Together with its affiliates, the Asset Management business has capital commitments and managed assets of approximately $13.6 billion. With more than 650 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Abu Dhabi, Austin, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Dubai, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit http://www.pwpartners.com.

