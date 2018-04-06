SpareBank 1 SMN: Corrected buy-back in MING68

Corrected buy-back in MING68

SpareBank 1 SMN («the Bank») refers to the announcement on April 6 2018 at 09:00.

In conjunction with the bond issue, the Bank has bought back NOK 38.3 million in MING65 (ISIN: NO0010682313) at a price of 100.59 and NOK 51 million in MING68 (ISIN: NO0010692494) at a price of 101.61 - both with Settlement date April 18 2018.

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN

Dep. head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, tel: +47 73 58 64 66

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

