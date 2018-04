NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP, on 31 March 2018 were as follows:

NAV per Share, cum income: 149.28p NAV per Share, ex income: 148.28p

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary