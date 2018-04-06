Monex Group International: Monex Securities Australia Announces the Launch of their Australian Operations

Monex Securities Australia, which is part of the Monex International Group, is set to shake-up the Australian online broking industry by opening their doors to Australian investors

CREMORNE, NEW SOUTH WALES / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / Alex Douglas, the managing director of Monex Securities Australia, is pleased to announce that the company recently opened their Australian operations. With the launch of Monex Securities Australia, they are poised to take a slice of the domestic online stockbroking industry.

As Douglas noted, Monex International, which is currently the second largest online broking company in Japan, has set its sights on the Australian market as part of its global expansion.

"We believe there is a yawning gap in the Australian investors' portfolio because they have not been accessing international equity markets," Douglas said.

"And we will bridge this gap by giving investors one platform that will allow them to trade 12 different markets around the globe."

This approach, Douglas said, will help to cut back on "home country bias," which is the tendency for investors to hold a significant portion of their portfolio in domestic equities, thereby limiting their investment opportunity.

According to Douglas, while home country bias is not unique to Australia, research findings show that Australian investors have a stronger home country bias than most other developed countries. In Australia, he said, some 66 percent of investor holdings are in domestic shares.

This explains why most mum and dad investors have majority of their investment capital in Telstra, Qantas, BHP, CBA, Westpac or Macquarie Bank shares.

"You may not realise it, but by holding and buying mostly Australian shares, you as an investor are limiting your investment potential due to what is known as home country bias," he said.

Douglas said there are a number of key reasons why there is such a high level of home country bias in Australia. The first reason, he said, is the difficulty in buying and selling international shares.

Until now, it has been quite difficult to invest in international shares because few brokers have offered access to international markets, and those that do provide a very limited number of markets. For investors wanting to trade multiple offshore markets, Douglas noted, this often forced them through a complex process of establishing accounts with multiple brokers. This has been a significant hurdle for investors wanting to trade international shares.

The high cost of trading is another factor, Douglas said.

"Australian brokers are renowned for charging high commissions and expensive platform fees - especially for international markets. These costs directly affect your bottom line profits,' he said.

Thanks to the launch of Monex Securities Australia, home country bias and its possible negative impact on Australian portfolios will be a thing of the past.

In addition to providing access to 12 different markets around the globe, the company will also be offering competitive rates in a bid to win investors away from other online broking providers, with trading in U.S. markets starting from just US$9.99.

By providing a single platform that will let investors trade multiple global markets and by offering lower fees, Monex Securities Australia is aiming to win a healthy slice of the investment community in Australia.

Monex Securities Australia believes that by offering access to international markets at competitive rates, it can help investors avoid their home country bias and therefore access more investment opportunities globally.

"If you continue to allow home country bias to dominate your investment decisions, you are restricting the diversification of your investment portfolio and losing out on the associated benefits of risk reduction," Douglas said.

"This is because you are participating only in a very small section of the overall market with an overweight exposure to any adverse conditions that may afflict the local market."

About Monex Group International:

Monex is the second largest online broker in Japan and the 6th largest in the US. Monex was founded by Oki Matsumoto after his suggestion to set up an online broking company in Japan was ignored by Goldman Sachs. Monex acquired TradeStation, a Florida-based online broker for about $400 million in 2011. For more information, please visit https://www.monexsecurities.com.au/.

