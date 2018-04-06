

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN



(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)



Date: 6 April 2018



+--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |2005 EMI Scheme | +-----------------+--------------------------------+-----------+---+-----------+ |Period of return:|From: |23 Oct 2017|To:|05 Apr 2018| +-----------------+--------------------------------+-----------+---+-----------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) |4,454,158 | |from previous return: | | +--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has|Zero | |been increased since the date of the last return | | |(if any increase has been applied for): | | +--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under |2,884 | |scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): | | +--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |4,451,274 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |2016 Long term Incentive | | |Plan | +-----------------+--------------------------------+-----------+---+-----------+ |Period of return:|From: |23 Oct 2017|To:|05 Apr 2018| +-----------------+--------------------------------+-----------+---+-----------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) |3,535,549 | |from previous return: | | +--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has|701,496 | |been increased since the date of the last return | | |(if any increase has been applied for): | | +--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under |1,332 | |scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): | | +--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |4,235,713 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+



+------------------------------+--------------------+ | Name of contact: | Richard Pye | +------------------------------+--------------------+ | Telephone number of contact: | +44 (0)1235 443951 | +------------------------------+--------------------+



