Dialog Semiconductor Plc GB-London ISIN: GB0059822006 Notice of Annual General Meeting *NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN* that the Annual General Meeting (*AGM*) of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (the *Company* or *Dialog*) will be held at Reynolds Porter Chamberlain LLP, Tower Bridge House, St Katharine's Way, London E1W 1AA on Thursday 3 May 2018 at 9am BST (10am CEST) for the purpose of transacting the following business: To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolutions of which Resolutions 1 to 10 (inclusive) will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 11 to 17 (inclusive) will be proposed as special resolutions: *RESOLUTION 1 - Receipt of the Company's Report and Accounts* THAT the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 be and are hereby received. *RESOLUTION 2 - Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report* THAT the Directors' Remuneration Report, set out at pages 75 and 83 to 90 of the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2017, be and is hereby approved. *RESOLUTION 3 - Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company* THAT Deloitte LLP be and are hereby re-appointed as Auditor of the Company. *RESOLUTION 4 - Authority to agree the Auditor's remuneration* THAT the Directors be and are hereby authorised to agree the remuneration of the Auditor. *RESOLUTION 5 - Re-appointment of Richard Beyer as a Director of the Company* THAT Richard Beyer be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company. *RESOLUTION 6 - Re-appointment of Alan Campbell as Director of the Company* THAT Alan Campbell be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company. *RESOLUTION 7 - Re-appointment of Michael Cannon as a Director of the Company* THAT Michael Cannon be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company. *RESOLUTION 8 - Re-appointment of Aidan Hughes as a Director of the Company* THAT Aidan Hughes be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company. *RESOLUTION 9 - Directors' authority to allot shares* THAT the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the *Act*) to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of GBP2,546,071 provided that this authority shall (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked) expire at the earlier of 15 months from the date of this Resolution and the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this Resolution save that the Company may before such expiry make any offers or agreements which would or might require shares in the Company to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares in the Company to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares in the Company pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred by this Resolution had not expired. *RESOLUTION 10 - Additional authority to allot shares in connection with a rights issue* THAT, in addition to Resolution 9, the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to section 551 of the Act to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) in connection with a rights issue in favour of ordinary shareholders where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of all ordinary shareholders are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of ordinary shares held by them up to an aggregate nominal amount (when added to any allotments made under Resolution 9) of GBP5,092,143 provided that this authority shall (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked) expire at the earlier of 15 months from the date of this Resolution and the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this Resolution save that the Company may before such expiry make any offers or agreements which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot relevant securities pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred by this Resolution had not expired. *RESOLUTION 11 - Disapplication of pre-emption rights* THAT, subject to and conditional upon Resolution 9 and/or, as the case may be, Resolution 10 being passed, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) for cash under the authority conferred by Resolutions 9 and/or 10 (as applicable) and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that such authority shall be limited to: (a) the allotment of equity securities in connection with an offer of equity securities (but, in the case of the authority granted under Resolution 10, by way of a rights issue only): * to the holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their respective holdings; and * to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or as the Directors otherwise consider necessary, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal or practical problems in or under the laws of any territory or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange; and (b) the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than pursuant to part (a) of this Resolution) to any person up to an aggregate nominal amount of GBP381,911. The authority granted by this Resolution will expire at the conclusion of the Company's next annual general meeting after the passing of this Resolution or, if earlier, 15 months from the date of this Resolution, save that the Company may, before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted (or treasury shares to be sold) after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities (or sell treasury shares) pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred by this Resolution had not expired. *RESOLUTION 12 - Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights* THAT, subject to and conditional upon Resolution 9 and/or, as the case may be, Resolution 10 being passed, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 11, to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) for cash under the authority conferred by Resolutions 9 and/or 10 (as applicable) and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be: (a) limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares up to a nominal amount of GBP381,911 and (b) used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within six months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Directors determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice of AGM. The authority granted by this Resolution will expire at the conclusion of the Company's next annual general meeting after the passing of this Resolution or, if earlier, 15 months from the date of this Resolution, save that the Company may, before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted (or treasury shares to be sold) after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities (or sell treasury shares) pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred by this Resolution had not expired. *RESOLUTION 13 - Authority to enter into contingent forward share purchase contract with Barclays Bank PLC* THAT, in accordance with section 694 of the Act and conditional on the passing of at least one of Resolutions 14, 15 and 16, the terms of a proposed contingent forward share purchase contract to be entered into between the Company and Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays) for the purchase by the Company of up to 7,638,214 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (in the form produced to the AGM and initialled by the Chairman for the purpose of identification) (the Barclays Agreement) be and are hereby approved and the Company be and is hereby authorised to enter into the Barclays Agreement. The maximum aggregate number of shares which may be purchased under the Barclays Agreement and such other contingent forward share purchase contracts which may be approved pursuant to Resolutions 14 and/or 15 and/or 16 is 7,638,214, representing approximately 10% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 21 March 2018 (being the last practicable date prior to publication of this Notice of AGM).

