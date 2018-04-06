The "Germany Pea Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany is one of the largest pea protein markets in Europe, representing one-fifth of the pea protein market in Europe. The market revenue of pea protein in Germany is estimated at $3.6 million in 2018, which is projected to boost by more than 1.5 times during the period 2018 to 2023.

The most important driver of pea protein market in the country is changing trends in lifestyle nutrition. The consumption of nutritional supplement and its derivative products has shown a significant growth in past few years. Other drivers that lead the pea protein market are increasing preference for vegan and vegetarian diet over meat products. This could also be explained by growing population consuming gluten free and non-allergen animal-based products. Furthermore, in Germany the trend of body building and growing strong muscle has increased in last decade, leading to increased consumption of pea protein products.

Along with leading pea producing companies such as Axiom Foods and Farbest Brands Inc., local manufacturers also have strong hold in the market. Some of the major local pea protein producers like Biesterfeld AG, Emsland Group and Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH are investing in innovation of products to give tough competition to the foreign players in the country. The product portfolio of domestic producers majorly consists of pea protein isolates and pea protein concentrate with varying protein content and are widely used in sports nutrition, food and beverage industry.

In terms of application, the food industry represents highest market share followed by dietary supplement industry. The other application of pea protein in the country includes cosmetic industry, medical industry and food coating which combined contributes 13% of total pea protein application in the country.

Key Deliverables:

Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

4. Market Size and Forecast

5. Competitive Analysis

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

6.2 Shandong Jianyuan Group

6.3 The Scoular Company

6.4 Axiom Foods

6.5 Farbest Brands

6.6 Fenchem Inc

6.7 Roquette Frerers

6.8 Sotexpro S.A.

6.9 Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co. Ltd

6.10 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A.

6.11 Hill Pharma Inc

6.12 Ingredion Inc

6.13 Kerry Inc

6.14 Prinova Group LLC

6.15 Puris LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7pc7g8/germany_pea?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180406005401/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Food Ingredients