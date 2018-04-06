Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-04-06 15:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to the offer results announcement published by Mainor Ülemiste today, on April 6, 2018, 2016 notes of Mainor Ülemiste 26.11.2018 bonds (ISIN code: EE3300110691, trading code: MAYB070018FA) were deleted from the securities register.



Thus, 2984 bonds of Mainor Ülemiste (ISIN: EE3300110691) will be traded under the trading code MAYB070018FA as of Monday, April 9, 2018.



The Certified Adviser of Mainor Ülemiste AS is AS Redgate Capital (until November 30, 2018).





Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.