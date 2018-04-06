The latest market research report by Technavio on the global robotic wheelchairs marketpredicts a CAGR of around 24% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global robotic wheelchairs market by product type (front-wheel-drive robotic wheelchair, rear-wheel-drive robotic wheelchair, and mid-wheel-drive robotic wheelchair), by end-user (residential sector and commercial sector), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global robotic wheelchairs market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Increasing population of physically disabled people: a major market driver

Increased flexibility of robotic wheelchairs: emerging market trend

The Americas held around 46% share of the global robotic wheelchairs market in 2017

In 2017, the residential sector held the largest share of the market

Increasing population of physically disabled people: a major market driver

The increasing population of physically disabled people is one of the major factors driving the global robotic wheelchairs market. A physical disability can be by birth or acquired later. It is estimated that more than 15 million people suffer from brain stroke each year among which, around six million meet deaths and nine million are disabled. Stroke represents the second-highest cause of disability after dementia, usually in people aged 60 years and above. It is the fifth major cause of death for people aged between 15 and 19 years. This shows the high dependence of people on wheelchairs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics, "Manual wheelchairs result in the dependence on others for daily needs and usual movements. This dependence can be eradicated by robotic wheelchairs as robotic solutions are controlled with joysticks and do not require any other assistance. Also, robotic wheelchairs are flexible to be converted into a bed and can be controlled with the help of mobile applications or Wi-Fi. These additional benefits provide independence and mental satisfaction to the patients."

Increased flexibility of robotic wheelchairs: emerging market trend

The technological advances in robotic wheelchairs to augment their capability and flexibility are a major trend in the market. A wheelchair is no longer considered as an indoor mobility solution, but the self-sustaining capability of robotic wheelchairs has extended their utilization. Advances such as IoT compatibility, the inclusion of smart sensors, and navigational mapping have made robotic wheelchairs a self-sustained solution. The addition of voice command to manage the mobility of the robotic wheelchairs is an upcoming innovation in the market. Voice control is very useful, particularly for those who have lost their body mobility but can speak. It will also improve the safety by avoiding the collision of robotic wheelchairs.

Global market opportunities

The Americas held around 46% share of the global robotic wheelchairs market in 2017, accounting for the largest market share. This region is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. APAC will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, followed by the Americas and EMEA. The increasing disposable income and advances in the healthcare sector are the primary factors that drive the market in APAC.

