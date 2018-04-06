The atole market in North America is expected to grow to USD 8.12 billion by 2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

Technavio has published a new market research report on the atole market in North America from 2018-2022.

The report presents a comprehensive research of the atole market in North America by product that includes fruit atole and nut atole. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as US, Mexico, and Canada.

Market driver: increased consumption of atole in Mexico

Atole is considered as an age-old, comfort beverage in Mexico. The increased affinity toward the beverage in Mexico has been positively impacting the growth of the atole market in the country. This has further been expected to influence the growth of the atole market in North America during the forecast period. In Mexico, atole is considered a sought-after breakfast and dinner beverage, particularly during winters.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forfood research, "Many street vendors in Mexico purchase atole mixes from retailers and provide multiple flavors of the beverage. This is propelling the growth of the market. The Mexican market is characterized by the increased availability of atole in ready-to-consume forms. This, along with the availability of atole mixes adds to market growth."

Market trend: availability of multiple flavors

The atole market in North America is characterized by multiple flavors and combinations. This increases the choices available to the consumers in terms of flavors. The consumers of atole are exposed to sugar-and honey-flavored atole mixes and atoles. The other flavors, which are available in the atole market in North America include fruit, chocolate, nuts, vanilla, and cinnamon. Besides, the chocolate-flavored atole mixes are in high demand in the market. Flavors that mimic chili peppers, beans, or corn kernels are the latest additions in the atole market in North America. Frothy and whipped atoles are being increasingly preferred in the market.

Market challenge: home preparation of atole

Lately, a large percentage of North America's population has been opting for preparing atole and atole mixes at home. This has contributed to the decrease in the consumption of atole mixes and ready-to-consume atoles. The availability of multiple recipes, which can easily be prepared at homes adds to the high demand for such homemade atoles. This negatively impacts the commercial sales of atole and atole mixes in North America.

