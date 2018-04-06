Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 March 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 5.8% SSE PLC 5.6% National Grid 5.2% China Everbright Intl. 5.1% Huaneng Renewables 4.8% Pennon Group 4.4% Edison International 4.1% NRG Yield A & C Ords 3.9% Atlantia 3.9% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 3.7% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.6% DP World 3.5% Avangrid 2.8% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.8% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 2.7% Atlantica Yield 2.6% Enbridge 2.5% Omega Geracao 2.5% OPG Power Ventures 2.5% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.5%

At close of business on 29 March 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 15.3% Multi Utilities 18.3% Renewable Energy 28.9% Water & Waste 15.3% Gas 10.0% Ports 3.5% Toll roads 5.2% Telecoms infrastructure 2.8% Cash/Net Current Assets 0.7% 100.0%