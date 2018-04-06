Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, April 6
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 March 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|5.8%
|SSE PLC
|5.6%
|National Grid
|5.2%
|China Everbright Intl.
|5.1%
|Huaneng Renewables
|4.8%
|Pennon Group
|4.4%
|Edison International
|4.1%
|NRG Yield A & C Ords
|3.9%
|Atlantia
|3.9%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|3.7%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|3.6%
|DP World
|3.5%
|Avangrid
|2.8%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.8%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|2.7%
|Atlantica Yield
|2.6%
|Enbridge
|2.5%
|Omega Geracao
|2.5%
|OPG Power Ventures
|2.5%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|2.5%
At close of business on 29 March 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|15.3%
|Multi Utilities
|18.3%
|Renewable Energy
|28.9%
|Water & Waste
|15.3%
|Gas
|10.0%
|Ports
|3.5%
|Toll roads
|5.2%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|2.8%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|0.7%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|29.6%
|China
|15.8%
|Latin America
|12.1%
|United Kingdom
|10.0%
|Global
|9.7%
|India
|4.8%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|6.1%
|Eastern Europe
|2.0%
|Asia (excluding China)
|5.6%
|Middle East
|3.6%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|0.7%
|100.0%