Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.04.2018 | 15:52
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

London, April 6

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 March 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)5.8%
SSE PLC5.6%
National Grid5.2%
China Everbright Intl.5.1%
Huaneng Renewables4.8%
Pennon Group4.4%
Edison International4.1%
NRG Yield A & C Ords3.9%
Atlantia3.9%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund3.7%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.6%
DP World3.5%
Avangrid2.8%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.8%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund2.7%
Atlantica Yield2.6%
Enbridge2.5%
Omega Geracao2.5%
OPG Power Ventures2.5%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.5%

At close of business on 29 March 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity15.3%
Multi Utilities18.3%
Renewable Energy28.9%
Water & Waste15.3%
Gas10.0%
Ports3.5%
Toll roads5.2%
Telecoms infrastructure2.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets0.7%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America29.6%
China15.8%
Latin America12.1%
United Kingdom10.0%
Global9.7%
India4.8%
Europe (excluding UK)6.1%
Eastern Europe2.0%
Asia (excluding China)5.6%
Middle East3.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets0.7%
100.0%

© 2018 PR Newswire