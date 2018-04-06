MDNA Life Sciences Inc.: MDNA Life Sciences Strengthens its Global Patent Portfolio with Multiple Granted Patents

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / MDNA Life Sciences Inc. (MDNA), a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development of liquid biopsy tests based on the mitochondrial genome, announced today that 9 of its pending patent applications have been granted, marking another milestone for the continued expansion of MDNA's proprietary platform technology and product offerings.

Two patents have been granted in Singapore with patent numbers 192453 and 2014044837, two have been granted in Korea with patent numbers 10-1720555 and 10-1756478, two have been issued in Europe with patent numbers 2411522 and 2542680 and one each in Japan, China and the US with patent numbers 6134890, ZL200980114773X and 9745632 respectively. Four other in Hong Kong, Korea, China and Europe have been allowed.

The allowed claims are directed to the protection of novel mitochondrial biomarkers and reagent kits for the detection of diseases including prostate and ovarian cancer as well as pre-disease conditions such as UV radiation exposure in skin. Additional claims specify the use of mitochondrial biomarkers in testing product formulations such as sunscreens and anti-aging products to measure DNA damage as a result of UV exposure.

"MDNA continues to maintain an aggressive IP ownership position which is well-aligned to our commercialization strategy in these high-value international markets. As a leader in the discovery and development of mitochondrial DNA diagnostics, this growth strengthens our global IP portfolio and confirms our long-standing commitment to the accelerated development of top-performing diagnostic tests across a wide spectrum of disease," says Chris Mitton, Chief Executive Officer of MDNA Life Sciences.

MDNA holds an extensive portfolio with over 100 issued or allowed patents and over 30 pending applications globally. Collectively, the Company's IP assets provide protection for it's in market prostate cancer tests as well as its near-term launches for endometriosis, ovarian and lung cancer liquid biopsy diagnostics.

MDNA's proprietary Mitomic Technology™ Platform, which has led to the discovery of novel biomarkers for a multitude of cancers and other diseases, is based on the foundation of the unique role of mitochondrial DNA in disease pathways. The exceptional biological properties of mitochondrial DNA allow MDNA's proprietary tests to accurately identify early stages of disease progression, using a non-invasive blood sample.

About MDNA Life Sciences

MDNA Life Sciences, Inc. is leading the development of molecular diagnostic tests based on the mitochondrial genome. The Company is applying its expertise in mitochondrial genomics to continue development of an extensive and proprietary portfolio of blood-based molecular tests for conditions that are currently dependent on poor or absent screening tests or invasive procedures for detection. For more information visit www.mdnalifesciences.com

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Mitton

+1 844-321-6362

c.mitton@mdnalifesciences.com

SOURCE: MDNA Life Sciences Inc.