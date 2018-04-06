

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex (NRDXF.PK) said that it has opened a plant in the North Brazilian state of Brazil Piaui for the production of concrete towers. The plant is to produce the 65 towers required for the 'Lagoa do Barro' wind farm, which Nordex will be installing in the near future.



'We also wanted to ensure that the local population directly benefits from the project. Tower production alone will provide work for some 300 people,' said David Lobo, Head of Sales Brazil, who is managing the project for the Nordex Group.



