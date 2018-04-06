

2017 Report and Accounts Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting



The Company today announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 ('Annual Report'), Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and Form of Proxy for the 2018 AGM have been sent to shareholders and the Annual Report and AGM Notice are available on the Company's website at www.rathbones.com.



In compliance with LR9.6.1, the Company has today submitted electronic copies of the following documents to the National Storage Mechanism appointed by the Financial Conduct Authority and these will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



* 2017 Annual Report and Accounts * Notice of the 2018 AGM * Form of Proxy for the 2018 AGM The Company's AGM will be held at 12 noon on 10 May 2018 at 8 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7AZ.



Enquires:



Ali Johnson



Company Secretary



Tel: 0207 399 0326



The Appendix below, together with the information included in the Company's announcement of its preliminary results on 22 February 2018, constitutes the information required to comply with DTR 6.3.5



Appendix



Directors' Responsibility Statement



The directors are responsible for preparing the report and accounts 2017, comprising the consolidated financial statements of Rathbone Brothers Plc and its subsidiaries (the 'group') and holding company financial statements (the 'parent company') in accordance with applicable law and regulations.



Company law requires the directors to prepare group and parent company financial statements for each financial year. Under that law they are required to prepare the group financial statements in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU and applicable law and have elected to prepare the parent company financial statements on the same basis.



Under company law, the directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the group and parent company and of their profit or loss for that period. In preparing each of the group and parent company financial statements, the directors are required to:



* select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently * make judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent * state whether they have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU * prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the group and the parent company will continue in business.



The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the parent company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the parent company and enable them to ensure that its financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They have general responsibility for taking such steps as are reasonably open to them to safeguard the assets of the group and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.



Under applicable law and regulations, the directors are also responsible for preparing a strategic report, directors' report, remuneration committee report and corporate governance statement that comply with that law and those regulations.



The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the company's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.



The directors who held office at the date of approval of the directors' report confirm that, so far as they are each aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the company's auditors are unaware and each director has taken all the steps that he or she ought to have taken as a director to make himself or herself aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the company's auditor is aware of that information.



We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:



* the consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the parent company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole * the strategic report and directors' report include a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the issuer and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face * the annual report and accounts, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the group's position and performance, business model and strategy.



By order of the board



Philip Howell



Chief Executive



22 February 2018



