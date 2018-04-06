China stands ready to retaliate to any new measures from Washington on trade, a spokesman for Beijing said on Friday, adding that finance officials from his country and the US had not held trade talks recently. According to Bloomberg, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng also said China would retaliate "immediately, intensively and without any hesitation" if the US released a list with an additional $100bn-worth of Chinese goods that it was looking to place tariffs on. Friday's press ...

