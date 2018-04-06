sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MetalNRG Plc - US Cobalt pty ltd sale update

6 April 2018

MetalNRG PLC

(The "Company" or "MetalNRG')

US COBALT PTY LTD SALE UPDATE

MetalNRG plc (NEX:MNRG), the natural resource investing company quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London, is pleased to inform that the due diligence on US Cobalt Pty Ltd ("US Cobalt'), owner of Goodsprings Cobalt and Base Metals Project, located in the State of Nevada, USA, has now been successfully completed by Tyranna Resources Limited ("Tyranna'), an ASX listed exploration company (ASX:TYX).

The parties (MetalNRG, Tyranna and US Cobalt) will now work together to satisfy all conditions precedent which includes the drafting of the sale and purchase agreement.

Highlights:

  • MetalNRG to receive 21,719,457 shares in Tyranna at a nominal value of AU$ 0.017, for the full 15.38% interest MetalNRG holds in US Cobalt.

  • Tyranna is a Perth based resources company, listed on the ASX securities exchange, with a market capitalisation of AU$ 9.36 million, and its shares are currently trading at AU$ 0.025 per share, 32% above the nominal value MetalNRG has agreed to for consideration in its US Cobalt interest.

  • MetalNRG has agreed to a 6 months trading hold on 25% of its holding in Tyranna. No other limitations have been entered into.

  • Further information on the transaction can be found on the Tyranna web site, http://www.tyrannaresources.com/

    The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

    Contact details:

MetalNRG PLC
Rolf Gerritsen (Chief Executive Officer)
+44 (0) 20 3778 0516
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Corporate Broker
SI CAPITAL
Nick Emerson

+44 (0) 1483 413500

