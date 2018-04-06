The strong performance delivered by PV in Wednesday's auction has demonstrated the solid market fundamentals of Brazil's solar sector, and an improving competitive landscape. The winners of the auction included both major international players and local companies. Despite the auction's surprising outcome, which was also driven by cheaper equipment and a stronger Real, PV technology will not be included in the upcoming A-6 auction.The Brazilian solar market is on the cusp of maturity, if the result of the recent A-4 auction, which delivered a surprising drop in PV technology prices, is anything ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...