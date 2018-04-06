The "Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the period 2017-2022.

Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of aerospace, marine, defense, automotive, construction, and others.

Aluminum honeycomb refers to a recyclable, eco-friendly, and lightweight material with excellent mechanical properties such as stiffness, flatness, lightweight, fire resistance, and compression, corrosion, and shear resistance. Aluminum honeycomb can be sold in two forms: Non-perforated or perforated. The non-perforated form of aluminum honeycomb allows air flow through the micro-perforations when necessary.

According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is Increasing demand from the shipping industry, further the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is volatility in the prices of aluminum. One trend that is affecting the market is increasing preference for aluminum honeycomb materials in lightweight structures.

Key vendors

Alucoil

Argosy International

EconCore

EURO-COMPOSITES

Hexcel

Plascore

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Global aluminum honeycomb market for aerospace 2017-2022

Global aluminum honeycomb market for marine 2017-2022

Global aluminum honeycomb market for defense 2017-2022

Global aluminum honeycomb market for automotive 2017-2022

Global aluminum honeycomb market for construction 2017-2022

Global aluminum honeycomb market for others 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Aluminum honeycomb market in APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Aluminum honeycomb market in Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Aluminum honeycomb market in EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing preference for aluminum honeycomb materials in lightweight structures

Green bonds initiating the application of aluminum honeycomb

Increasing investment in the defense industry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

