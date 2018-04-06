The "Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the period 2017-2022.
Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of aerospace, marine, defense, automotive, construction, and others.
Aluminum honeycomb refers to a recyclable, eco-friendly, and lightweight material with excellent mechanical properties such as stiffness, flatness, lightweight, fire resistance, and compression, corrosion, and shear resistance. Aluminum honeycomb can be sold in two forms: Non-perforated or perforated. The non-perforated form of aluminum honeycomb allows air flow through the micro-perforations when necessary.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is Increasing demand from the shipping industry, further the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is volatility in the prices of aluminum. One trend that is affecting the market is increasing preference for aluminum honeycomb materials in lightweight structures.
Key vendors
- Alucoil
- Argosy International
- EconCore
- EURO-COMPOSITES
- Hexcel
- Plascore
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Global aluminum honeycomb market for aerospace 2017-2022
- Global aluminum honeycomb market for marine 2017-2022
- Global aluminum honeycomb market for defense 2017-2022
- Global aluminum honeycomb market for automotive 2017-2022
- Global aluminum honeycomb market for construction 2017-2022
- Global aluminum honeycomb market for others 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Aluminum honeycomb market in APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aluminum honeycomb market in Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aluminum honeycomb market in EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing preference for aluminum honeycomb materials in lightweight structures
- Green bonds initiating the application of aluminum honeycomb
- Increasing investment in the defense industry
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2j3mmm/global_aluminum?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180406005491/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Aluminium