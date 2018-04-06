The "Quantum Cryptography Market by Component (Hardware and Services), Application (Network Security, Database Encryption, Application Security), Organization Size, Vertical and Region Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum cryptography market size is forecast to grow from USD 285.7 Million in 2017 to USD 943.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 27%.

The quantum cryptography market is witnessing a growing incident of cyber-attacks and increasing data security and privacy concerns. Furthermore, the rising adoption of cloud storage and computing technologies, and evolving next-generation wireless networks are driving the adoption of reliable quantum cryptography solutions and services.

The quantum cryptography server segment expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period as servers are mainly used for data encryption and help maintain data secrecy. Moreover, they provide high-quality encryption, key generation, and distribution. In addition, it also offers security to point-to-point backbone and storage networks for long-term data protection. It also enables real-time data processing and data throughput, and consistently low latency across all packet sizes for optimum performance.

The application type segment is categorized into database security, application security, and network security. The vertical segment is categorized into BFSI, telecom and IT, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer good and retail.

The study measures and evaluates the major offerings and key strategies of the major market vendors, including ID Quantique (Switzerland), MagiQ Technologies (US), Nucrypt (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Qutools (Germany), QuintenssenceLabs (Australia), Crypta Labs (UK), PQ Solutions (UK), and Qubitekk (US). These companies have been at the forefront in offering reliable quantum cryptography solutions to commercial clients across diverse geographical locations.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

6 Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis, by Component

7 Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis, by Hardware

8 Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis, by Service

9 Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis, by Organization Size

10 Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis, by Application

11 Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis, by Vertical

12 Geographic Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

Crypta Labs

HP

IBM

ID Quantique

Infineon

Magiq Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC Corporation

Nucrypt

PQ Solutions

Qasky

Qubitekk

Quintessencelabs

Qutools

Toshiba

