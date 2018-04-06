Nordax Group AB has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Nordax Group AB.



Short name: NDX ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006965216 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 110381 ----------------------------



The last day of trading will be on April 24, 2018.



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Jimmy Kvarnström, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.