Nordax Group AB has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Nordax Group AB.
Short name: NDX ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006965216 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 110381 ----------------------------
The last day of trading will be on April 24, 2018.
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Jimmy Kvarnström, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.
