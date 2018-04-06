The Chinese solar PV developer increased the combined capacity of its solar plant portfolio by 62% to 2 GW last year. Total revenue for last year reached around $241 million.Chinese solar PV project developer and plant operator, Panda Green Energy achieved revenue of 1,522 million CNY ($241.4 million) in the fiscal year 2017, a considerably improvement over the result of 998 million CNY it registered a year earlier. Meanwhile, EBIDTA also improved year-on-year from 848 million CNY to 1,198 million CNY, while net profit saw a substantial decrease from 382 million CNY in 2016, to 153 million CNY ...

