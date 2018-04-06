Ripple News UpdateThe myth of Ripple controlling the XRP Ledger has haunted XRP prices for years, but an upcoming initial coin offering (ICO) might shift those perceptions.What am I talking about?Well, a small Brazilian company called Allvor is launching its own token on the XRP Ledger. Allvor plans on airdropping five percent of its tokens to XRP holders, with the condition that they have owned XRP before March 27, 2018.This ICO is similar to the hundreds of tokens that launched on Ethereum's platform, but it might strike people as odd.One reason is that XRP hasn't typically hosted ICOs before. Another is that many investors think Ripple.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...