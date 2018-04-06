Daily Litecoin News UpdateWe're inching closer and closer to seeing Charlie Lee's prediction coming true this year. The probability of the "flappening" (Litecoin's market value surpassing that of Bitcoin Cash's) has touched its all-time high in the recent week as the cryptocurrency market plunges but Litecoin, to a great extent, circumvents the pressure.Recall that earlier this year, the Litecoin founder said:"The flippening (ETH>BTC) will never happen. But the flappening (LTC>BCH) will happen this year."(Source: "Twitter post," Charlie Lee, February 28,.

