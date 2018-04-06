A.M. Best has removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a" of Barents Reinsurance S.A. (Barents Re Lux) (Luxembourg). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings were placed under review with negative implications in October 2017 due to significant deviations between the financial forecasts and business plan presented to A.M. Best by Barents Re Lux as part of its initial rating review in November 2016, and those presented in 2017.

The ratings have been removed from under review as A.M. Best has completed its assessment of the impact of the revised forecasts and business plan on Barents Re Lux's rating fundamentals, as well as changes to the level of parental support for the company. In December 2017, Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc. (Barents Re Panama) (Panama) provided a guarantee in favour of Barents Re Lux. Barents Re Panama owns 51% of Barents Re Lux's direct parent, BRM Barents SCA (Luxembourg).

The rating affirmations follow the increase in explicit parental support and the subsequent inclusion of Barents Re Lux in the rating unit of Barents Re Panama. Barents Re Lux, which started writing business in 2016, is important to the Barents Re group's strategic plan to grow its European-placed reinsurance business. Explicit support now includes the parental guarantee, as well as significant internal reinsurance support.

The ratings of Barents Re Lux reflect Barents Re Panama's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

This press release relates to rating(s) that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases

