Satellite operator Avanti Communications Group announced the successful launch of HYLAS 4 on Friday, which occurred from Kourou, French Guiana on Ariane flight VA242 on 5 April. The AIM-traded firm said the Ariane 5 rocket launched HYLAS 4 into the correct orbit on schedule. HYLAS 4 reportedly successfully separated from the Ariane 5 on time, and telemetry was received by the control centre at the European Spaceport. "I'm pleased to announce HYLAS 4 has been successfully launched and is ...

