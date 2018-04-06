Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2018) - NHS Industries (CSE:NHS) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. NHS Industries owns 5.5 acres of prime agricultural land in Langley, in the greater Vancouver area of British Columbia, that includes over 48,000 square feet of greenhouse capacity and 80,000 cubic yards of saleable peat soil.

The Langley Campus was recently spun out from its former parent - New Age Farm Inc.

NHS Industries Ltd. is an agriservices company aimed at providing turnkey services to makers, bakers and growers. Using the existing infrastructure, NHS plans upgrades, additions, and improvements to its Langley Campus to create a state-of-the-art, fully built-out green campus that will attract tenant-growers of high yield, high cash value crops. The partially leased property is capable of growing 2.4 million 4" plants per year.

The company is in the process of building out a commercial commissary kitchen that will be available to on site growers as well as local makers, bakers and growers producing small batch artisanal food products. Planned upgrades to the Langley Agri-campus include the addition of geothermal heat, solar hot water heating, a warehouse and complementary processing facilities.

The company is also exploring various other avenues for businesses that can operate at the Langley Agri-campus including the potential for operations related legalized marijuana.

