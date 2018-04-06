sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,24 Euro		+6,25
+39,09 %
WKN: A2H9W4 ISIN: US54304F1066 Ticker-Symbol: L05 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LONGFIN CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONGFIN CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONGFIN CORP
LONGFIN CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LONGFIN CORP22,24+39,09 %