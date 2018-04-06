Initial Coin Offerings Raised a Record Amount in First Quarter of 2018

NEW YORK, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Initial Coin Offerings market is booming in the first quarter of 2018 despite the decline of cryptocurrency prices. According to data from Coinschedule, companies had raised more than 5 billion in 165 ICOs since the beginning of this year. In 2016, about 95 million were raised through 43 ICOs projects. In 2017, the total number of ICOs reached 164, raising more than $3.8 billion. Encrypted messaging service Telegram's ICO is the biggest initial coin offering in 2018, raising $1.7 billion, while the communications sector raised the most funds through ICOs in 2018. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTG), Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF), NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD)

Spending on blockchain technology solutions is also expected to grow. According to a reported published by International Data Corporation, worldwide spending on blockchain solutions is forecast to grow with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 81.2% to $9.7 billion in 2021. Bill Fearnley, research director of Worldwide Blockchain Strategies, said: "Interest and investment in blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) is accelerating as enterprises aggregate data into secure, sequential, and immutable blockchain ledgers, transforming their businesses and operations."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) earlier this week announced breaking news that it, "will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th in New York City." The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. Conference attendees are provided the opportunity to interact with management at some of the most attractive small companies, to learn from the various expert panels, and to mingle with other microcap investors.

At the conference, ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.'s CEO Warren Wang will present information regarding the Company's business updates including its developing cryptocurrency business which focuses on three areas: Cryptocurrency Media & Education Services; Cryptocurrency ATMs and Mining.

In November 2017 the Company launched http://www.newcoins168.com , a premier Chinese cryptocurrency and blockchain technology information and education platform providing straightforward explanation of cryptocurrency basics, trading guidelines, real-time market commentary and analysis regarding mining, blockchain technology, industry hotspots, sec-tor-related stock trends and ETFs, and other strategies and opportunities to capitalize on this growing market.

The Company also provides a Bitcoin ATMs with on-site customer service representatives providing instruction in both Chinese and English. In addition, the Company is exploring investments in Cryptocurrency Mining with its recent purchase of ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) machines used to mine SHA-256 or Scrypt mining algorithms to earn cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin."

"We look forward to providing attendees with information regarding the Company's cryptocurrency business and welcome this opportunity to network with leading micro-cap and small-cap professionals," says CIIX founder and CEO Warren Wang.

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTG) announced recently that it has entered into a Joint Venture and Services Agreement with Bitzumi, Inc, a company developing macro opportunities in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries, including a next generation decentralized exchange. Acacia has completed an initial $1 million equity investment in Bitzumi. Under the Joint Venture Agreement, Acacia will provide various patent-related services to Bitzumi and has the option to invest up to an additional $9 million to acquire Bitzumi common stock. Pursuant to Acacia's initial investment, Acacia received a short-term warrant to purchase $4 million in Bitzumi shares and under the Joint Venture Agreement, Acacia has a right to acquire up to an additional $5 million of Bitzumi shares at a price of $2.50.

Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) is a technology company focused on imaging. On January 9, 2018, the company announced the launch of the KODAKOne image rights management platform and KODAKCoin, a photo-centric cryptocurrency to empower photographers and agencies to take greater control in image rights management. Utilizing blockchain technology, the KODAKOne platform will create an encrypted, digital ledger of rights ownership for photographers to register both new and archive work that they can then license within the platform. With KODAKCoin, participating photographers are invited to take part in a new economy for photography, receive payment for licensing their work immediately upon sale, and for both professional and amateur photographers, sell their work confidently on a secure blockchain platform. KODAKOne platform provides continual web crawling in order to monitor and protect the IP of the images registered in the KODAKOne system. Where unlicensed usage of images is detected, the KODAKOne platform can efficiently manage the post-licensing process in order to reward photographers.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF) continues to execute on its aggressive growth strategy to maintain its position as a market leader in the blockchain infrastructure industry and is fully financed to build out and bring online the balance of the Sweden GPU Data Centre by April 2018 and the Sweden Bitcoin Data Centre by September 2018. HIVE's annualized run rate revenue (defined below) is projected to be $153 million once its announced Sweden expansion is fully online, which is expected by September 2018. In the third quarter, HIVE acquired and launched operations of the second phase at its digital currency mining centre in Iceland. Included in the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 is a full quarter of operations from the initial 2.05 MW of mining capacity plus operations from the 1.75 MW expansion from October 13, 2017 which, combined, resulted in revenues of $3,274,186 and a gross mining margin of $2,382,687.

NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) provides a comprehensive platform of technology products and services that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). Last month, NXT-ID, Inc.'s subsidiary Fit Pay, Inc. announced that it is now accepting pre-orders for Flip', a new contactless payment device that will enable cryptocurrency holders to use the value of their currency to make purchases at millions of retail locations. The new device, which was announced earlier last month, uses value exchanged from cryptocurrency to make traditional payment transactions. Flip's near field communication (NFC) antenna allows it to transact payments at any retail point of sale location that accepts contactless payments. Flip will store a preloaded amount of U.S. dollars that are exchanged from the user's existing cryptocurrency account.

