Manz AG today reported a fire at its Taiwan production site. A spokesperson confirmed that its solar PV operations were not affected. No one was injured in the incident, although the amount of damage is still to be determined.The Germany-based equipment manufacturer, which also operates in the solar PV industry, today reported that a cable fire broke out at its Taiwan manufacturing facility in Taoyuan City earlier this week. A spokesperson confirmed to pv magazine that its PV operations were not affected. "No one was injured in the fire, which was brought under control and extinguished quickly ...

