The pea protein market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

The pea protein industry in Italy faces high competition from the other sources of protein such as soy and whey protein. The whey protein industry leads the protein market, however the soy protein industry in Italy has too shown a significant growth in recent years due to increase in plant-based protein consumption in the country. The growth rate of pea protein industry in Italy is decent compared to leading economies in the region.

The pea protein market in Italy is driven by factors such as the growing trend of adopting a vegan lifestyle, concerns about the health risk invited by consuming high fat containing meat products and growing young generations hitting gyms and health clubs to grow strong muscles and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Food industry in Italy represents highest share of pea protein application. The dietary supplement industry in the country is booming as a number of dietary supplement producers are launching various products containing plant-based products. Animal feed, sports nutrition and infant formula are the opportunity segments for pea protein manufacturers.

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments and strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

4. Market Size and Forecast

5. Competitive Analysis

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

6.2 Shandong Jianyuan Group

6.3 The Scoular Company

6.4 Axiom Foods

6.5 Farbest Brands

6.6 Fenchem Inc

6.7 Roquette Frerers

6.8 Sotexpro S.A.

6.9 Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co. Ltd

6.10 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A.

6.11 Hill Pharma Inc

6.12 Ingredion Inc

6.13 Kerry Inc

6.14 Prinova Group LLC

6.15 Puris LLC

