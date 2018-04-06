

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chevrolet is refreshing its Malibu and Cruze sedans as well as the Spark minicar for 2019, with restyled faces and a variety of trims. The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu, Cruze and Spark will go on sale later this year.



The 2019 Malibu gets its first-ever RS trim. Starting at around $25,000, the Malibu RS has a black sport grille, black bowtie emblems, a rear spoiler, 18-inch machined wheels, and dual exhaust pipes.



The Malibu's interior features a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, black cloth seats and standard 8-inch diagonal touch screen running the new Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system.



A new CVT transmission is standard on models with the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. The RS trim is offered on five 2019 models. LED lighting is integrated into the headlamps for the Premier model, which retain its 2.0-liter turbo engine paired with a nine-speed automatic.



Meanwhile, the 2019 Cruze gets an all-new front fascia and grilles, in addition to new interior color options and a new infotainment system with a standard 7-inch diagonal color touchscreen. Remote start and automatic climate control are now standard on LT and Premier models.



The Cruze also gets a new trim line, with the first-ever LS Hatch trim added to the Cruze Hatch line. The Cruze Hatch accounted for 20 percent of all Cruze retail sales in its first full year of production in 2017.



The 2019 Cruze goes on sale later this year. It will be offered in sedan and hatchback models, with 1.4-liter turbo and available 1.6-liter turbo-diesel engines.



The restyled 2019 Spark receives new front-end styling, along with new exterior colors options and revised interior trim. It now has an additional available active safety feature in the form of low speed forward automatic braking. The 2019 Spark is offered in LS, LT, 2LT and the crossover-inspired ACTIV trims.



