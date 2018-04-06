BONDUELLE: Bonduelle is preparing the future and is reorganising its corporate governance structure

BONDUELLE

PRESS RELEASE - 6th of April 2018

Bonduelle is preparing the future and is reorganising its corporate governance structure

In a context of very high development, Christophe Bonduelle appoints a Chief Executive Officer to whom he assigns the operational management of the company. Christophe Bonduelle remains the Chairman of the group.

Following an international convention, gathering 1,300 managers of the Bonduelle Group, the nomination of Guillaume Debrosse as CEO was announced on the 5th of April, Christophe Bonduelle becoming non-executive Chairman.

Guillaume Debrosse, aged 47, graduated from Paris Dauphine University, and a member of the Bonduelle family, started his career at l'Oreal, to move on to the telecoms industry, notably at Telefonica where he headed the Financial Department of O2 in Singapore, he then joined the Bonduelle Group in 2007. He held several positions in the fresh processed operating segment, firstly in finance and later in Executive Management. Managing Director of the BEAM (Bonduelle EurAsia Markets) Business Unit, he has been since 2014 based in Moscow.

In his new role as CEO, 3 Executive Co-Directors will report to him:

Philippe Carreau, in charge of the Europe zone encompassing the following Business Units: BELL (Bonduelle Europe Long Life) and BFE (Bonduelle Fresh Europe),

Grégory Sanson, in charge of the group's Financial and Development Department,

Daniel Vielfaure, in charge of the Americas zone, encompassing the following Business Units BFA (Bonduelle Fresh Americas) and BALL (Bonduelle Americas Long Life).

The BEAM Business Unit remains under the direct management of Guillaume Debrosse.

This organisational change, effective as of July the 1st 2018, reflects the group's new dimension, its international expansion, and the VegeGo! ambition: to be the world reference in "well-living" through plant-based food. It maintains the group's organisation into Business Units, while encouraging the synergies between them in the various geographical areas. Finally, it ensures the progressive succession of Christophe Bonduelle respecting the long term sustainability objective set by the family shareholder.

About Bonduelle Bonduelle, a family business, was established in 1853. Its mission is to be the world reference in "well-living" through plant-based food. Prioritising innovation and long-term vision, the group is diversifying its operations and geographical presence. Its vegetable, grown over 128.000 hectares all over the world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names and through various distribution channels and technologies. Expert in agro-industry with 54 industrial sites or own agricultural production, Bonduelle produces quality products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers. Bonduelle is listed on Euronext compartment A Euronext compartment B - Indices: CAC MID & SMALL - CAC ALL TRADABLE - CAC ALL SHARES Bonduelle is part of the Gaïa non-financial performance index and employee shareholder index (I.A.S.) Code ISIN: FR0000063935 - Code Reuters: BOND.PA - Code Bloomberg: BON FP

