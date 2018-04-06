Heijmans NV: Provisional award A1 Apeldoorn - Azelo (phase 1) to Heijmans

The Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) has provisionally awarded the A1 Apeldoorn - Azelo (phase 1) contract to Heijmans. The contract includes the widening of the A1 between Twello and Deventer and between Deventer-Oost and Rijssen. The contract (design and construct) is valued at 127 million euros.

