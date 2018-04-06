sprite-preloader
Heijmans NV: Provisional award A1 Apeldoorn - Azelo (phase 1) to Heijmans

The Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) has provisionally awarded the A1 Apeldoorn - Azelo (phase 1) contract to Heijmans. The contract includes the widening of the A1 between Twello and Deventer and between Deventer-Oost and Rijssen. The contract (design and construct) is valued at 127 million euros.

About Heijmans
Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and the public sector and, in partnership with its clients, is building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl (http://www.heijmans.nl/).


For additional information / not for publication:

Media
Toinja van Daal
Communications
+ 31 73 543 52 17
tdaal@heijmans.nl (mailto:tdaal@heijmans.nl)

Analysts
Guido Peters
Investor Relations
+ 31 73 543 52 17
gpeters@heijmans.nl (mailto:gpeters@heijmans.nl)


Press release (http://hugin.info/130707/R/2182560/842877.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Heijmans NV via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)