Infusion Pump Market to Hit 6% CAGR to 2023 Globally, Led by Growth in Diabetes and Gastroenterology End Users

ReportsnReports.com adds the infusion pumps market is expected to reach USD 15.89 billion by 2023 from USD 11.90 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.0%. The overall growth of the infusion pumps market is largely driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases along with the rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps, and the growing volume of surgical procedures performed.

The players competing in infusion pump market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Baxter (US), ICU Medical (US), B. Braun (Germany), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Smiths Medical (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Moog (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Halyard Health (US), Mindray Medical (China), Micrel Medical Devices SA (Greece), and Insulet Corporation (US)

The report analyzes the various types of infusion pumps in the market and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the infusion pumps market for different segments such as product, application, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

The infusion pump market has been segmented into devices (volumetric infusion pumps, insulin infusion pumps, enteral infusion pumps, ambulatory infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, PCA infusion pumps, and implantable infusion pumps) and accessories/consumables. The insulin infusion pumps segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of insulin pumps segment can be primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, coupled with the growing demand for management of insulin at home.

Geographically, the infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America commanded a major share of the infusion pumps market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The significant growth of the Asia Pacific market is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for advanced medical technologies in the region.

The infusion pump market has been segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care settings, and academic and research institutes. The home care settings segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the infusion pumps market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness and acceptance of ambulatory infusion pumps such as disposable pumps at home care settings to reduce hospital stays, is propelling the growth of the infusion pumps market for home care settings.

Another research titled the global IV equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 13.63 billion by 2022 from USD 10.07 billion in 2017. Market growth can be attributed to a number of factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in the aging population, and growing number of surgical procedures. The major players in the IV equipment market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.K.), Moog, Inc. (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), and AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.).

