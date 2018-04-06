Paul Forman, chief executive of plastic and fibre products manufacturer Essentra, acquired £85,900 worth of shares in the firm on Friday. Forman, who has headed up Essentra since January 2017, acquired a total of 20,000 ordinary shares at a cost of 429.50p each. Essentra saw revenue decrease 2% on a like-for-like basis in its last trading year as a continued strong result in its component solutions wing and a material improvement in its filter products business in the second half was mostly ...

