Social video company Brave Bison has signed a deal with sportswear brand PUMA for a branded content campaign to run on Brave Bison's 'Slash Football' channels. The AIM-traded firm said the deal was a "major addition" to the portfolio of brands Brave Bison already worked with, which included P&G, Shell, the PGA Tour, and Hyundai. It said the video campaign would promote the release of the new PUMA ONE football boot, using Brave Bison's social influencer football team 'Baiteze Squad'. The series ...

