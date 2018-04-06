Smart plastics firm Symphony Environmental Technologies has appointed Robert Wigley to its board as a non-executive director with immediate effect. Wigley, who has acted as an adviser to the company over the last few years, has spent his career in banking, latterly as chairman of Merrill Lynch for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and now works with several growth companies in addition to his role as chairman of UK Finance, which represents nearly 300 of the leading firms providing finance, ...

