AIM-quoted cyber-security software group Defenx is looking to raise £1.2m by way of the issue of 14.92m new ordinary shares via subscription and an open offer, the group said in a Friday trading statement where the group announced that its full-year results would, again, be delayed. BV Tech, Defenx's strategic partner and substantial shareholder, has conditionally subscribed for all 10.56m subscription shares at the issue, subject to shareholder approval at its next general meeting on 23 April. ...

