Commercial stage pharmaceutical company Shield Therapeutics announced on Friday that it has received final minutes from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its recent pre-New Drug Application (NDA) submission meeting. The AIM-traded firm said those minutes formed the official record of the meeting with the FDA, and had provided it with the necessary guidance to progress submission of an NDA for Feraccru without conducting additional pivotal clinical trials. It said the NDA would be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...