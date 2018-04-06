Facebook has halted plans to access medical data to try and match it to its users' information in order to improve their care. The social network had to shelve the plan after the data theft scandal involving Cambridge Analytica which saw the company come under fire over how it handles client data. Facebook was clear that it had not received any patient records yet. Its plans were uncovered by a CNBC reporter who found out Facebook had already gotten in contact with medical schools in the US. ...

