US stocks opened down on Friday after President Trump said he might slap $100bn more tariffs on China, even as investors were digesting the latest non-farm payrolls report, with a particular focus on the latest figures on average hourly earnings which it contained. At 1520 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.52%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were slipping 0.32% and 0.35%, respectively. After the close of US markets on Thursday, Trump said he was mulling over the possibility of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...