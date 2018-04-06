

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The defeat of the 'caliphate' that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria claimed in Syria is near, according to a top U.S. Defense officer in charge of American military operations.



'A lot of great works been done in Syria,' Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the director of Joint Staff, said at a news conference at the Pentagon.



Speaking alongside chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White, McKenzie noted significant progress, adding that the defeat-ISIS efforts are 'very close to reaching an end state against the caliphate.'



'We have always said that our mission in Syria is the defeat of ISIS,' White said, adding that 'That is nearly here, but it's not done.'



She reiterated the commitment to defeat the terrorists. 'We continue to be focused on the defeat of ISIS,' she said.



The United States is heading a 71-nation coalition that is fighting ISIS worldwide, with forces and equipment focused in the Middle East.



Codenamed 'Operation Inherent Resolve,' the multi-national operations started on August 8, 2014.



Since then, the total cost of operations crossed $15 billion and the average daily cost is $13.6 million, according to Pentagon data.



The Coalition has conducted more than 25,000 air strikes in Iraq and Syria, causing heavy damage to the ranks of the dreaded terrorist outfit at all levels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX